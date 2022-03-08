After many years of subtle work, China has gained control of many western world entities like our corporations, our sports leagues, our entertainment providers, etc. China got the upper hand in the same way that a hypnotist gains control of a subject, except instead of waving a gold pocket watch in front of their eyes they waved a dollar bill.
All were lured into China’s web with the promises of cheap, obedient labor and access to a market of 1 billion people. Contracts were signed with no thought about the Faustian bargains they were making, as all the signers could see was that dollar bill! Working with China, these organizations built and staffed humongous factories, readily shared their latest technologies, and western type sporting and entertainment events flourished. Now all are captured in China’s web and their continued operation is dependent upon their political silence.
Need proof? When have you heard any speak out critically of China? Have any offered support for China’s Muslim Uyghur population, for press freedom, for Chinese workers' rights, for Hong Kong or for Taiwan remaining independent? Now, their silence is not because they don’t know how to speak out. They have had no problem publicly criticizing our country, our laws, our police, even some of our citizens.
So, when China eventually takes over all their business activities, will their owners demand our country and citizens — you know, the ones they have so easily criticized — come to their rescue? What do you think will happen?
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
