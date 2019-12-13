I was so very annoyed by the recent letter chiding both the Niagara and Erie County Clerks for posting the signs at the motor vehicle offices. I fully support their stand! They are taking a stand for the American people and supporting the Constitution of the United States!
The statement that they are promoting racism is ridiculous. It seems when a person has no valid argument for a ridiculous comment they always shout “racism” in hopes that the other will back down.
Second, “undocumented” immigrants have no rights under our constitution. It is Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has subverted the law to promote the Democratic agenda, not Mr. Kearns or Mr. Jastrzemski. I applaud them for having the courage to take a stand on the corruption in Albany.
On a final note, I imagine that when Etan Cohen created the movie "Idiocracy" he had no idea that it would turn out to be a documentary.
MICHAEL TOMAINO, Newfane
