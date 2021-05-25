I am proud to endorse John Ottaviano for Niagara County Judge. A lifelong resident of Lockport, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our community. He has an unrivaled work ethic and a brilliant legal mind. He was instrumental in bringing Cornerstone Arena to fruition and worked relentlessly for years until it was completed. He will always be recognized as an excellent lawyer. Beyond that, I know him to be a man with a heart of gold and a true gentleman.
Other contributors to this page found it difficult to endorse their candidate without disparaging the other. I guess that is politics. But the court isn’t about politics. It’s about serving the people, doing the right thing, having a moral compass that is infallible and always knowing at the end of the day that you have to look in the mirror and live with the decisions you have made. John understands the importance of the law and of families and doing the right thing. He has lived by this code his whole life.
His tenacity, integrity, intellect and compassion make him the ideal candidate for judge, and the residents of Niagara County would be lucky to have him on the court.
SHEILA DOBBINS, Lockport
