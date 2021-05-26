The COVID-19 pandemic forced the New York State Court System to invite technology into the courtroom in new and creative ways. New York State is using this as an opportunity to explore both benefits and drawbacks of technology in the courts. The Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York Courts released two detailed reports last month. The first discussed how new technology can improve trial practice and the second focused on procedures to ensure fairness while using new technology.
Technological advances create efficiencies in most environments. The use of virtual conferencing, virtual witness testimony, and new methods of evidence presentation can create efficiencies in court. However, as these reports discuss, these new technologies cannot harm individual rights or the sanctity of the trial process. No efficiency is worth the cost of an unreliable or unfair process.
For example, criminal defendants have a Sixth Amendment right to face their accusers.The U.S. Supreme Court stated virtual testimony is only appropriate under limited, exceptional circumstances. When used, it must still be under oath, an opportunity for contemporaneous cross-examination, and an opportunity for the judge, jury and defendant to view the witness’ demeanor. Safeguards are needed to ensure that the witness is not being improperly influenced.
The use of new technology in courtrooms will be a deliberative process, but it is no longer theoretical. As technology begins to meet with longstanding constitutional and legal principles at a rapid pace, judges are the ultimate gatekeepers to ensure fairness and reliability.
MICHAEL BENEDICT, Lockport, candidate for Niagara County Court Judge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.