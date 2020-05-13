In this era of failed investigative journalism and fake news, I’ve become disillusioned with the reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the public policy that has been implemented to “protect” the population.
Initially, I think that the politicians took the correct action in locking down people’s activities until further was known about this disease. How many politicians were pontificating that we needed to follow the science, and until we had data, we had to follow their dictates?
Well, we now have data (from the New York State Department of Health, Covid19tracker.health.ny.gov), which in my mind raises a number of questions as to why the state is continuing to pursue its lockdown policy or its limited return to opening the economy.
According to the Department of Health, as of May 10th, we have had 21,476 COVID fatalities in New York state. (Bear in mind that in that number are people who were counted as fatalities that were unconfirmed to have had COVID, they were just assumed to have it and died from it).
Further, 89.5% of those 21,476 fatalities (19,230) had at least one co-morbidity. If you look at those fatalities by age, 94.7% fall into the ages of 50-90 years old. In other words, those people approaching retirement or in retirement are far and away the majority risk group for a COVID fatality. If your health is not compromised and you fall outside that age group, your chances of succumbing to COVID-19 appear to be very slight.
Looking at fatalities by county, by far, the majority of fatalities and infections have occurred in Westchester (1,341 / 31,384 ), Suffolk (1,664 / 36,911), Queens (3,708 / 57,180), Nassau (2,213 / 38,337), Manhattan (2,927 / 24,062 ), Kings (4,081/ 50,072 ) and Bronx (2,740 / 41,296).
If one were to remove Rockland, Orange, Richmond, Monroe and Erie counties from the remainder you would find that the majority of the counties have single-digit or low double-digit fatalities. Treating New York state as New York City with a single solution is not necessary and most of the lockdowns outside of the city have been too heavy-handed.
Lastly, the governor recently reported that 66% of the current hospitalizations are coming from people sheltered at home and ~17% from nursing homes. I think an investigation into how that is happening needs to be done, but it is clear that the current lockdown policy is not effective.
So what should be drawn from this?
The majority of the working public should be allowed to go back to work as they are low-risk fatalities and would facilitate herd immunity until we have an effective treatment or vaccine. Destroying the economy and people’s livelihoods is not an effective response unless you are looking for a federal bailout to remedy your fiscal incompetence. Those in the risk groups need to be sheltered but all others should be released back to work.
The continued hyping of this disease as a pandemic to panic is just wrong.
MICHAEL STEIN, Lockport
