I, Brenda James Case, am a life long resident of Niagara County. I have been a registered voter for many years and I will be voting for Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge.
I have never been in front of a county court judge but I do understand the importance of this choice in this election. County court judges are elected every 10 years, and for that reason, we need to make sure we choose the most qualified candidate.
Recently, in an interview, our district attorney discussed his concerns regarding the backlog of serious criminal cases in our county court caused by Covid. Upon reading newspapers and listening to the news, I have noticed that violent crimes have skyrocketed in the last year along with increased murder rates.
Now more than ever, we need a judge that has had the experience and is well qualified to take the bench on day one.
Mike Benedict has those qualifications. He has over 17 years of criminal law experience in our county court. He has handled the most complex felony cases that county court handles. That is why I am trusting my vote with Mike Benedict.
BRENDA CASE, Lockport
