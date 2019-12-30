I have read several letters to the paper opposed to the Green Light law; I would like to respond to those concerns. The biggest concern is that undocumented immigrants will be able to vote. This is false. They are not automatically registered to vote when they get their driver's license. Only U.S. citizens can vote. Licenses issued to undocumented immigrants will have the words “Not for Federal Purposes” printed on them to comply with Real ID compliance laws. It is illegal for undocumented immigrants to register to vote, period.
One letter writer claimed that 58,000 voted illegally in Texas and that there were 95,000 illegal voter registrations, according to Snopes. Actually what Snopes said was: “On 27 February 2019, the Associated Press reported the U.S. District Judge, Fred Biery of San Antonio blocked the removal of any voters, and according to his ruling only 80 of the original 98,000 voters on the list had been identified as ineligible to vote.”
It should be pointed out that in February 2019 David Whitley, Texas Secretary of State, apologized to lawmakers for his erroneous list of voter fraud. In other words, this was fake news. Perhaps, if Texas had a Green Light law they would not have any voter fraud. At least 11 other states have Green Light laws and there is no evidence of massive voter fraud in those states.
Undocumented immigrants come to this country for many reasons, but I bet not one of them is to vote illegally and risk being thrown out of the country. Undocumented immigrants come to this country to work and for the economic benefits. One letter writer said he recognizes that farms need undocumented workers. Those workers should be part of our communities; excluding them smacks of racism.
A second concern is that DMV officials will be asked to determine the immigration status of people applying for a license. Immigration law is a federal issue, not a state issue. County clerks work for the county and represent the state. They have no responsibility or authority over immigration issues. County clerks, I believe, are using this issue to distract from their record, or lack of record representing the people they serve. It is much easier to scare people into voting for you on an issue you have no responsibility or authority over than it is to explain your behavior.
Studies show that in states where undocumented immigrants have access to drivers licenses there is a reduction in traffic fatalities and fewer uninsured vehicles on the road. In California, hit-and-run incidents fell by 10% the first year after passage of its Green Light law and dropped 20% in the next three years. Studies also show that New York will reap $57 million in revenue every year from car registration, gas and vehicle use. I would think county clerks would run on making the roads safer, and on the economic benefits of the Green Light law.
If anyone thinks that undocumented immigrants are not driving on our roads now without licenses, without insurance and without registration, there is a bridge in Brooklyn I want to sell you. How do you think they get to work, or their family to medical appointments or go shopping? I strongly encourage county clerks to stop using the politics of fear, of hate and victimization, and support New York's Green Light law.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
