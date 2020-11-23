People around the world have been calmed by one man, a leader, who prioritized public health, used fact-based, clear communication on positive and negative consequences of behavior during the COVID-19 crisis, daily, when no one else did.
As the second wave escalates, I hear the pain and understand the frustration and fear of small business owners. The lack of relief from our federal government goes unmentioned. Unmasked gatherings of people, protesters, extended family and friends caused clusters, allowing the infection level to rise. We did it. The people of the community are responsible for the regression, not the governor. Like the Titanic, we failed to heed the warnings.
Open your eyes, Western New York, Governor Cuomo is not perfect, but he deserves thankfulness, not hate, for his courage and dedication in protecting us.
Thank you to the presenters of the 2020 International Emmy Founders Award for recognition of the hero in our own backyard.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
