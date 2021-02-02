This is an open letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
My husband and partner of 53 years died on March 9, 2020. A few days later, the COVID-19 pandemic finished the job of turning my life upside down. My physical world suddenly shrank to the size of my house, my social circle to the company of two cats. Isolation and anxiety became everyday companions. But here I am, still coping, still hopeful, still healthy, waiting for my "Fauci Ouchie."
I know you've been under the gun for your handling of the pandemic. It is easy for people with 20/20 hindsight to criticize. What's hard is boldly fighting an unknown, invisible enemy that is trying to kill all humankind, confronting a federal administration characterized by breathtaking ignorance and cupidity, and standing up for science and public health in a culture of mindless selfishness.
Have mistakes been made? I'm sure. But I want you to know that my friends and I tuned in to your daily Covid briefings — all of them. For 100plus days yours was the only voice that spoke the truth to us, explained the science, explained the challenges, educated, commiserated, provided a plan, gave us hope. I don't have the words to express how much this meant to us, how grateful we were for your leadership at a time when America was rudderless and our lives were consumed by overwhelming grief and fear.
I'm proud to call you my Governor. Thanks and God bless you.
JUDITH KEYS, Lewiston
