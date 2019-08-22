In reply to your Aug. 12 editorial on the "good of the county," it is completely right — it is disgraceful! Disgraceful that a supposedly unbiased paper would only print a fraction of a legislator's remarks concerning allowing residents to speak. It is disgraceful that a hard-working, always accessible legislator as Dave Godfrey would be denounced as disgraceful.
Mr. Godfrey is not only accessible at meetings, but by phone or home any time of the day or night, whether it be 6 a.m. or 11 p.m. He is never too busy to take a call or stop to see a county resident with an issue and do everything in his power to resolve the problem.
Yes, Union-Sun, it is disgraceful that this man is always "on call" for his residents, to the point of putting them before his family and personal life. Dave is one of the hardest working legislators in the county and should be praised as such. So again, your supposedly unbiased editorial is disgraceful.
PHYLLIS MORGANTE, Burt
