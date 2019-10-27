Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.