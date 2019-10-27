I had the honor of serving as chairman of the City of Lockport’s Audit Committee from its inception in 2015 until July of 2019. I was appointed by former Mayor Anne McCaffrey. My single stipulation during this time was that I would work independent of party politics. The Audit Committee was established by the Mayor and Common Council in response to the city’s fiscal crisis. Our role was to oversee the preparation of financial statements used for audit by the city’s outside accounting firm, which was chosen by the Common Council.
I worked with very smart and dedicated people during my tenure. Quickly, we became intimately aware of the city’s finances and the cause of the fiscal distress identified by the State Comptroller. It was clear that the city’s record keeping and accounting were substandard and needed to be addressed. We consulted with Mayor McCaffrey on many of the fiscal issues the city was facing and it was determined that the city needed its own “comptroller.” Ultimately, the Common Council created the position of Director of Finance and hired Scott Schrader. Scott is a 25-year veteran of municipal finance having served in various governmental organizations in New York and Vermont.
In early summer of this year, I was asked to attend a meeting that Mayor Roman scheduled for the Audit Committee. Upon arrival, I was surprised that the meeting was between only the mayor and myself. This “meeting” didn’t take very long. However, in that period, I was able to describe the fiscal condition of the city in 2014, where the city’s accounting stood today, the role and responsibility of the Audit Committee and our accomplishments during the past four years. I told her that I witnessed firsthand the incredible fiscal turn around orchestrated by the McCaffrey administration.
During the course of the meeting, Mayor Roman asked only one question: “What do you think of the Director of Finance?” I stated that during my service, I had worked closely with Mr. Schrader regarding the failures of the past and found him to be a wealth of knowledge, extremely competent and that I believed without Mr. Schrader the city would not be in the strong financial condition it is today.
About two weeks later, I received an e-mail from the mayor’s secretary stating my services were no longer wanted as Ms. Roman had decided to move in a “different direction.” I will admit that I felt a little slighted but wasn’t really surprised as our sole meeting was very short and she didn’t ask anything about our committee or what it did.
I ran into Scott Schrader shortly after receiving this termination email. Mr. Schrader informed me that over the course of this past year, Ms. Roman had continually harassed and demeaned him, reprimanded him, took responsibilities away from him (such as union negotiations) and systematically excluded him from management decisions. It is his belief that she will terminate him if she is re-elected. I came away from my one meeting with Mayor Roman with the same impression.
So, I have determined the change in direction Mayor Roman wants is to move the city backwards. I told the mayor that I didn’t know how a city our size can run without a director of finance, essentially the city’s comptroller. Of course, I don’t know how a city the size of Lockport can run with a part-time mayor either.
I cannot stress enough to the voters of the City of Lockport that you know who and what you are voting for. We cannot go back to the way it was. Most of you probably remember that five years ago our city was on the brink of bankruptcy. Both Scott Schrader and Dave Wohleben were integral to the city’s fiscal turnaround. Mayor Roman was not and if she is elected to a full four-year term, she is certainly sending strong signals that she is going to lead us back to the fiscal policies that lead us to the brink.
I love the City of Lockport and have been a resident my entire life. I have never written a letter endorsing a candidate before, but this election is too important to not let my voice be heard and let the citizens of Lockport know what I know. Please elect Dave Wohleben on November 5th … and let’s keep moving forward!
Paul Mullane is a city resident.
