So, our friend from the east is still asking our Niagara and Erie County Clerks to break federal laws and allow “undocumented” immigrants to get driver's licenses. He again stated that they are using politics of fear, hate, victimization?! How will they get to work? How will get to medical appointments or shopping? Those questions are so laughable they are just embarrassing! How have they been getting to these places for the last 75 years, I wonder?
Mr. Fine must think that readers of the Union-Sun & Journal have the IQ of a summer squash, if he thinks we are going to buy that non-citizens need access to New York State driver's licenses simply to work and to feel like active members of our community. We know that this is a way for them to be able to vote illegally in our elections. It's all to enable voter fraud, plain and simple! He knows it, we know it. It was just in the news. There appeared to be a “glitch” in the recent green card law that may allow “undocumented” immigrants to vote in U.S elections. Whoops!
Second, people visiting our nation for whatever reason — to work, to tour, et cetera — that have a driver's license from their home nation can drive here legally already. Why don’t these “undocumented” immigrants have driver's licenses from their own countries? Why is it illegal for ICE or other law enforcement to access the information of “undocumented” immigrants in the event of a traffic stop? Why do “undocumented” immigrants who live in New York City even need a driver’s license?
Come on, Mr. Friend from the east, you’ll have to do better. And I certainly believe that Mr. Jastrzemski and Mr. Kearns have absolutely no intention of breaking their oaths, nor breaking federal laws, simply because you think it's “the kind thing” to do.
P.S. Sorry to use “undocumented” in quotation marks so much. It would seem that it might just be illegal to use the word "illegal" to refer to undocumented non-citizens. Just want to make sure that I don’t break any laws.
MICHAEL TOMAINO, Newfane
