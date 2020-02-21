As New York will soon be entering into the 2020 election, a critical juncture in the 21st century that will be determinative of the future of the American people. Let us all be kind to and supportive of each other exercising our right to vote. Let no one eligible be left behind regardless of affiliation in exercising their right to vote.
We will only have a culture of voting and high turnout in New York if we build one. Tell everyone you know or meet that you are registered, you are voting, and you are willing to help others vote. Let others know that, in New York, you are eligible to vote if you are a United States citizen, 18 years old, a resident of New York and your New York county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election, not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless pardoned or restored rights of citizenship), not adjudged mentally incompetent by a court, and have not claimed the right to vote elsewhere.
People can register in person at their county board of elections. People can call the 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline to request a voter registration application. So, let us all do our parts!
Help make sure all eligible young people vote. Ensure no one is obstructed from exercising their voting rights by their economic circumstances — share a ride or provide relief for family responsibilities so people can vote. Volunteer assistance to diverse communities or neighborhoods organizing get out the vote efforts.
If you encounter barriers registering or exercising the right to vote, contact the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General's Office at (212) 416-8250 and say something.
Let us all as civic-minded voters unite behind a culture of voting and turn out the highest New York voter participation ever in 2020 for the sake of preserving democracy for ourselves and our children.
GREGORY LEWIS, Lockport
