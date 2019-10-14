The sudden, unplanned withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria, by the present White House occupant, without consultation and advice from the general staff of our military services, to open the door for Turkey to invade and decimate our allies, the Kurds and their families, will live in infamy as a besmirchment on American honor. Our leadership has failed us and the Kurds will pay for their loyalty to us in fighting alongside us against ISIS with their lives. I am so ashamed to see how far we have fallen in our leadership in the world.
Every ally we have will have to hesitate and look with a jaundiced eye at a request by us to join us in battle against a common enemy. We are weak, uncertain, unsteady and unreliable, ready to cut and run upon one phone call by the White House occupant with a brutal, autocratic, wannabe dictator.
Everyone so far has rolled over for the occupant-in-chief with only words if not just silence, and no resignations have been tendered by anyone in the chain of command. At this point, we who care only have tears and prayers for the Kurds and their families and the other non-Kurd, "collateral damage" families in northern Syria, who now find themselves in the path of the Turkish-sponsored militias and the Turkish army who are engaged in a savage drive to cleanse our betrayed allies from the ground on which they fought alongside us to hold.
This disaster will ripple around the world as our former reputation as a global leader and steadfast ally is reduced to ashes; as ISIS combatants and their supporters pour out of formerly Kurd-guarded detention centers and Russia and Iran move in to fill the vacuum created in the wake of our retreat. Someone has to be accountable for this mess and I nominate our twitter-in-chief. God help us.
GREGORY LEWIS, Lockport
