What is going on at city hall?
Recently two alderpersons have resigned their positions, and a third alderperson read a letter at the last Common Council meeting stating that under doctor's order she can no longer meet in room M-24 after what went on at Dec. 19 meeting where she felt threatened, harassed, and intimidated in a manner she had not seen in her five years as an alderperson. Another alderperson stated in her resignation letter that she was bullied and subjected to a hostile work environment, and another alderperson had to contact a local law enforcement agency with concerns over phone calls received. These people who were put into office by the city residents/voters should not be subjected to this type of work environment. Why would two so suddenly resign? Can anyone remember when this has ever happened since inception of the city in 1865?
Why is it that the three alderpersons — and did I mention all females — feel that harassment and a hostile work environment were going on at city hall? Yes, the Mayor now has ordered an investigation into these allegations, and leading the investigation will be deputy corporation counsel Pat McGrath. The common thread in all of this seems to center around a special meeting at city hall on Dec. 19.
What exactly went on in the executive session? Yes the context of the conversation is privileged and not open to the public, but the actions and conduct of those in attendance at the executive session are not privileged. Did everyone in attendance present themselves and their interests in a professional manner? There is a code of conduct to follow, and if not followed that’s an issue, possibly an ethical or legal issue, or both. Hopefully this will be resolved in the report.
What is most disturbing about all of this is that council president Paul Beakman claims this is false news and that there is an agenda by the city Republican committee that’s anti-safety and anti-fire department. That, Mr. Beakman, is false news. Why does the mayor keep cutting off Mr. Beakman when the subject of harassment and bullying come up at the meetings? Why not let him speak freely on these accusations? Is this Mr. Beakman’s way to spin this issue? It’s all about ethical, professional, honest, open and transparent governance.
Let’s hope corporation counsel will provide a public report on any and all findings. Let’s also hope that the report includes a full explanation to the tax payer why the mayor's office had indicated that alderperson Barnard's resolution on ambulance service was illegal and not viewed as an alternative to Mr. Beakman’s resolution. Certainly a major issue is who actually called the special meeting on Dec. 19 and whether notification of this meeting was proper.
JOE OATES, chairman, Lockport City Republican Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.