The recent incidents at South Transit Street are a large public safety concern that must be addressed. We have seen devastating accidents involving motorists and pedestrians crossing the street, resulting in two deaths in the span of two months. It is clear that further action is needed to prevent this from continuing to happen and ensure the safety of all our residents.
Earlier this week, I joined my colleague Assemblyman Mike Norris and sent a letter to the New York State Department of Transportation requesting a comprehensive traffic safety study within this area in the City of Lockport.
We cannot sit back and wait for another tragedy to unfold. I will continue to work with my colleagues at all levels of government to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and all residents in our community.
ROB ORTT, New York State Senator, 62nd district, and Senate Republican leader
