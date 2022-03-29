I often travel to Medina and Lockport. There is a sharp contrast between the downtown areas of these two places. Medina’s downtown is filled with historical buildings. You hear lovely music emanating from speakers that are placed strategically throughout Main Street. Most of the buildings are filled with businesses and there is an air of excitement and positive energy.
Contrast these images with downtown Lockport. The history of Lockport’s downtown was decimated by poor decisions made in the early 1970’s. Many empty buildings continue to dot the downtown landscape. There is very little connectedness to businesses located downtown. The separate sections are like individual pods, forced to stand alone. There is no unity either, with open times varying between businesses. A couple of months ago, on a Saturday afternoon, my friend and I walked on Market Street, along the front of the Bewley Building. Although it was only 2 o'clock in the afternoon, the only businesses open were Bling on one end and Lock City Books on the other end. Rather than walk all the way to the businesses on the western end of Main, we got in the car and gave up.
It’s been almost 50 years since Lockport’s downtown was torn down. It is really disheartening for myself and many others to see how little progress has been made. The Ulrich block is very pretty, and some businesses have managed to thrive in that area, but the F&M Building, one of the few remaining historical buildings in downtown, has remained empty for a very long time. There are so few places to shop in the greater Lockport area, why not more retail opportunities? The empty space next to Bling would be perfect for a men’s clothing store.
Julie Muscato’s new store is wonderful, but we need more businesses that would make Lockport’s downtown unique and attractive. How about another tearoom or another shoe repair guy? What about a live music venue? Maybe the former Victory Christian Center could become a mini mall with separate businesses inside or be successfully used in another way. Honestly, if we used our imaginations, we could come up with some amazing options.
Many people say that the lack of income in Lockport will keep Lockport’s downtown from ever growing. I believe that more people would come to downtown if there was a reason for them to be there. Think about that old analogy about what came first, the chicken or the egg? I say build it and they will come.
I would also like to advocate for keeping the downtown parking lots for their intended use and not filling one up with a Dollar General. Honestly, there’s not enough parking as it is.
IRIS WATERS, Middleport
