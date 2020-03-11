Well, just when I thought my tax dollars were being used for infrastructure, schools and social needs, bam, Andrew Cuomo does it again.
Dr. Cuomo was on the airwaves earlier this week promoting "his" new product, NYS Clean, hand sanitizer!
After the good Dr. Cuomo spent time reassuring the public that this virus is nothing to worry about — it's just a light case of pneumonia, and if you're not old, young or unhealthy, you got nothing to worry about — he tried to justify spending millions on making hand sanitizer. I'm sure we have a budget line for that!
You want a leader who knows more than doctors of infectious diseases, giants of industry and manufacturing and basically any other professional? We got it in Dr. Cuomo.
Always amazed.
BRIAN MURRAY, Newfane
