Looking back on the last three years of my life, I have had many health struggles. One of them occurred in October of 2018. I was recovering from radiation and chemo treatments and had been back to work for a few months. I started having severe stomach pains and my abdomen tripled in size. I had to stop working and went to many emergency rooms, doctors and hospitals in search of help. After six months with no prognosis, I now had a myriad of symptoms and had lost 60 pounds. I had endured countless CT scans and X-rays to no avail. I was too weak to do anything at this point.
My daughter went online to see if there was a doctor or hospital we might have missed. She ended up finding a Dr. Robert Hodge in Lockport. His office was down the street from Eastern Niagara Hospital. We quickly found out from people we knew that he and his associates are top-notch doctors / surgeons. We were able to get an appointment quickly. I brought a hospital bag with me because I had a strong feeling I would be admitted. Two days later, Dr. Hodge was performing a surgery that saved my life.
I am not one to enjoy hospital stays, but the staff at Eastern Niagara Hospital were the best. I have been a patient there twice, the second time for outpatient surgery. Every person I have come in contact with, from office to emergency room, doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and housekeeping, has been wonderful. They are compassionate and professional at the same time. I was actually laughing with them even though I wasn't at my best. My entire room was cleaned daily. There were other facilities where I couldn't even get a clean sheet.
I would highly recommend Dr. Hodge and Eastern Niagara Hospital to anyone. They are truly the best.
KATHI DUFF, Niagara Falls
