I awoke with a start and a bitter realization that I was still wearing my mask. With skin damp and cold, I was wearing my mask now 24/7 because the air had become unbreathable, even putrid.
A president who had now become dictator was three years into a new term. I had to wear my mask not just because of the residuals of the coronavirus but because of the toxins being fed into our atmosphere by an anti-environmentalist gone mad with power. Looking into the daytime sky, birds were absent as were any animals or anything else that couldn't wear a mask. Oligarchs and government officials had erected domes around their homes and offices to protect themselves from the acid and other contaminants that necessitated masks.
Criminal acts, committed by a government out of control against environmental laws, had polluted streams and rivers, and the soil, and lack of protection therefrom was exacerbated by a lack of medical care. Militias now operating openly are racist in their intent and violent in their enforcement of "law and order."
It is practically impossible for the population to revolt because trained militias roam freely and communications between individuals have been severed so as to deny organization. People are still sick from Covid.
The dictator has accomplished his ultimate goal, which was first to win election through manipulation of election results and crooked behavior of government officials. All science-based activities have been destroyed, how opening the population's minds to fantasy and illusion, convincing the public through false information and lack of same.
So America survives, but never again prospers through individual effort. Our children are taught racist views, concocted history and reactionary behavior. They are lost to parental control. Those who supported the dictator from the beginning are now outcasts and those who escaped his control fell under militia care.
Not one strand of barbed wire can be seen across the land and although high electrified fences guard our borders north and south, like lambs, our citizenship entitles us only to exist in issued housing. How far down we have fallen cannot be measured. All for money and power.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
