There is little doubt that President Trump was informed about the impending pandemic and acted intentionally and knowingly to benefit his own political and personal interest over the health and safety of the American citizens.
New York Times reported on April 12 that the National Security Council informed Trump in early January. Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro wrote a memo to the President on January 29th detailing the potential risk, with as many as half a million deaths. Alex M. Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, warned Trump of a possible pandemic in a phone call on January 30th and in a memo to the President two weeks later. At the end of February, health experts were urging Trump to recommend social distancing and working from home. We know Mr. Trump was informed early and often.
Mr. Trump has benefited from the continuing cornoavirus crisis in numerous ways. Among them, the Supreme Court posponed hearing a case on turning over to Congress Trump’s financial and tax records. The ruling, possibly not to be issued until after the November election, could show conflict of interest and why Trump is benevolent toward authoritarian rulers. Furthermore, Trump can continue his nightly campaign rallies, with blatantly false rosy claims.
Trump will, I believe, continue to dismiss the crisis and blame others for his missteps as long as he sees it as beneficial to his election.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
