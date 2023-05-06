Educators are much appreciated
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8 — May 12.
Let us look at education from the teacher/student view. Education comes in many forms. It can be from a parent, sibling, friend, anyone. The learning can come by example, instruction, or quite by accident.
We love to see the smile on our students’ faces as they accomplish skills. We see their skills improve by hands-on learning, practice, encouragement and increasing confidence. A look from the cafeteria adult, bus driver, secretary, assistant, custodian, and even another student can be a very positive experience.
A smile from the teacher at the door as the student enters the room. A word of encouragement to the class or individual. A one-on-one talk after class. Listen, understand, reassure, and be compassionate.
Listen to students and respond to what they need. This is what educators do and will continue to do. Education is happening all the time. Teaching happens all the time.
As retired teachers, we applaud all of them!
MICHELLE CLAUS, president, Western Zone Retired Teachers’ Association
GOP budget bill favors the wealthy
Recently Republicans passed a budget, H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save and Grow Act of 2023. Budgets reveal priorities and what we value, so it is worth looking at the budget that 24th Congressional District Rep. Claudia Tenney supported.
— Denis McDonough, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, testified to Congress that passage of H.R. 2811 would result in about 30 million fewer outpatient visits and about 6,000 fewer staff to handle benefit claims. (It is worth noting that Tenney also voted against the Pact Act, which extends healthcare benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits).
— Moody’s Analytics reported that passage of H.R. 2811 would result in 780,000 fewer jobs in 2024 and could result in a recession next year.
— The Congressional Budget Office reported that the legislation would result in about 600,000 American citizens being losing health insurance.
— The National Education Association stated in a letter that passage of H.R. 2811 “would hurt students, worsen educator shortage, and cause undue hardship for families by raising the cost of college, childcare, healthcare and putting food on the table.”
— The legislation also repeals some tax credits for clean and renewable energy and alternative fuels. (Western New York Energy, New York state’s only ethanol plant and Orleans County’s largest tax base. is in the 24th district).
None of that mattered to Ms. Tenney. She voted against the interest of veterans, healthcare workers, teachers and the economic interest of her constituents. Instead she voted for and supports the fossil fuel industry and tax breaks for the ultra-rich. Those are her values and priorities.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
