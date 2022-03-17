I can't believe how bad Joe Biden has been after only a year and a few months in office.
I believed that Biden was "middle of the road" and had the best chance to beat Trump. I was wrong. He is not middle of the road. He is actually worse than Obama.
Since in office, inflation has gone from about 2% to 7.9%. Gas has gone from a little over $2 a gallon to almost $5.
I heard that when first in office Biden wanted $5/gallon and didn't believe it.
Afghanistan was a mess, with broken promises to Afghans who supported us. Biden would not listen to advisers and thought he knew better. After it was over we find Trump had a much better plan.
Biden talks about sanctions on Russia concerning Ukraine, but has implemented only a few. The people really supporting Ukraine are NATO countries: Germany, Italy and the rest of western Europe.
While Bien and son have been friends with both Russia and China, and have taken money from each, the liberal media hid that fact from the American public before the presidential election. Now the media is trying to convince us Biden is taking a hard line on both.
I can't imagine what he will do in the next 2-1/2 years besides ruin our economy and put us further in debt, but China is building up their military opposite Taiwan. It would hurt us immeasurably if Biden did not continue the U.S. policy of support for Taiwan.
The only way to stop Biden is not to impeach him (then you get Harris and Pelosi, who are as bad if not worse) is to elect a Republican congress (both Senate and House) in November. With a Republican congress Biden will not be able to pass his ridiculous schemes. He'll be a lame duck until the next presidential election.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
