B.B. Singer claims that Democrats are silent about voter fraud in 2020. In the May 16 edition of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, Mr. Singer wrote: “But where today’s Leftists (and really the majority) have been hypocrites is in saying little or nothing about any of this.”
There was no massive voter fraud, period. Where is the evidence? In 60 court cases, Republicans failed to show evidence, any evidence at all, of voter fraud. Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick is offering $1 million for confirmed evidence of voter fraud. He has not had to pay out any money because the evidence does not exist. Voter fraud is a lie.
To believe the claim of election fraud would require belief that the Republican Governor of Georgia, the Republican Secretary of State and other government officials lied when they certified the 2020 presidential vote as fair and free of fraud, after three recounts; belief that election officials in majority-Republican controlled Maricopa County, Arizona, lied when they certified their election after two recounts. It would mean that judges, some appointed by Mr. Trump, failed to overturning elections when no evidence of election fraud was produced, and that our neighbors who volunteer as election officials defrauded us.
The claim of election fraud undermines faith in a fundamental underpinning of democracy — elections. Repeatedly lying about a "fraudulent" election suggests that the current administration is illegitimate and thus undermines faith in government institutions.
Mr. Singer, claim your million dollars. Produce your evidence — or stop lying about voter fraud; stop undermining our democracy.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
