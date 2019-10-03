The Republicans in Congress have transformed themselves into an extension of the President's methods of mind pollution.
Since the beginning of our nation, America and the American people have established a foundation of honesty, integrity and reliability. America's word is its bond. America's honesty and integrity are assured.
Along the lines of this nation, our liars, thieves, murderers and deceivers were jailed, tried by their peers and then locked away from society for the sake of the American people, to shield our children from the obscene nature of their behavior, and, finally, to punish the perpetrators for their acts of outrage.
Today, however, we have allowed those of our society up to and including an elected president to pronounce perverted ideas and to behave in insulting, embarrassing and threatening ways. We have allowed these polluted ideas and behavior to influence our children's minds while they destroy their future environment, with little or no attempt to shield them or the environment from these alien and communistic efforts.
In the past, we would never have allowed this to continue unabated as it has presently. It is time for the criminal minds amongst us to be put on display and exposed to their constituents. Appropriate punishments must be meted out and the perpetrators' acts against democracy must be stopped.
Bring this nightmare to an end. Protect and shield our children's growing minds from the perverted, paranoid and schizophrenic influences which now invade their environment.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
