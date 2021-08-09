As the plans become clear for the hospital being built behind Home Depot in the town of Lockport, it becomes clearer that the CEO and planning boards have left the city of Lockport and town of Newfane in the lurch. Once, we had two hospitals with proud staffs of doctors, nurses, lab technicians, etc. who dedicated their lives in the pursuit of saving lives, bringing newborns, repairing lives. Now the hospitals sit empty and with an exodus of employees never seen before. What will happen to the campus on East Avenue? What happens if someone falls ill or injured in Newfane or Olcott? The new building will only have 10 beds. Ten. The CEO and Catholic Health executives spout the shiny new drawings, but what has truly happened is Eastern Niagara Hospital sold out Lockport, Newfane and Niagara County. It's no secret most citizens request transport to hospitals in Erie County. We can only hope they survive the journey.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
