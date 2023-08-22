How many grand juries and the people who reside in a jury do we need to have in order to convince the Republicans in Congress that something is wrong? These are average citizens who look at the evidence and decide whether there is enough to indict a person.
What Donald Trump is confronting is not a witch hunt or Democrats versus Republicans. This is justice for all! No one is exempt from prosecution, even if you were the President of the United States.
Do we want to keep the democracy we have, or do we want to become like China or Russia?
It’s time for these politicians to stand up for our democracy before it’s too late.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
