Regarding “The new climate ‘normal’” (published Aug. 20 in Sunday EXTRA), the widely supported and bipartisan Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, and the climate mitigation it’s funding, are victories for New Yorkers. Against all evidence of their harm, we’ve allowed greenhouse gases to increase in the atmosphere so much that indeed, climate disasters won’t cease when we transition, as we must, to all-renewable energy. The enormous costs of mitigation thus join the costs of disaster damage, climate-caused ill health and death and ecological disruption in dwarfing the costs of creating a renewable economy.
I’m particularly encouraged by the elements of the bond act that support environmentally intelligent solutions like increasing wetlands and open space, and the focus on supporting the most vulnerable communities from the disproportionate effects of climate change on them. Human activities, like paving over and filling in flood-controlling marshes and prioritizing development over preserving natural habitat and waterfront areas, complicate mitigation efforts.
Pictured in the article is a wind farm in my hometown, Warsaw. Turbines co-exist with open land and don’t interfere with agriculture or the environment. Friends and relatives who are farmers have wind turbines on their land and can confirm this.
Yet I’m hesitant to call our current situation “the new normal,” because normal it is not. Human choices and actions have caused our current crisis. Now our only choice is to shut down fossil fuel extraction and use as quickly as possible, electrify our homes and transportation, and accelerate solar power, and land-based and offshore wind projects.
LYNN SAXTON, WNY Chapter chair, Climate Reality Project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.