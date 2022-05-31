Every year in January, the Governor of New York submits a proposed state budget and includes a legislative agenda for large scale proposals. As part of the budget negotiations with the legislature, usually one or more of the Governor’s proposals fall by the wayside. In 2019, a widely publicized Bottle Bill Expansion was omitted and in this year’s budget, an Extended Producer Responsibility bill on plastics and packaging did not get passed.
I was in agreement with most of the environmental movement that thought the Governor’s proposal gave too much power to the industry to “regulate” itself and had no provisions for waste reduction or recycled content. As much as I want to see manufacturers responsible for the full life-cycle of its production and remove the cost burden of plastics and packaging waste from our local municipalities, we need a system that will work right the first time.
According to government statistics, 40% of the total waste stream in New York is packaging waste. Although there is a solid recovery rate for corrugated cardboard, only 5 to 6% of plastic is being recycled. As early as the mid 1950s, the plastics industry realized that the only way to grow their industry with a product that is virtually indestructible was to create the disposable society. “The future of plastics is in the trash can” was the mantra of industry executives and ever since then, we have been subsidizing the plastics industry by disposing of waste we neither want or use.
I am encouraged that there is word of a last minute push in this legislative session to pass a new Extended Producer Responsibility Program for Packaging (A.10185) proposed by Assemblymember Steven Englebright. The bill fixes the holes in the Governor’s proposal by requiring a phased in reduction in packaging volume. It would also have packaging mandates to be recyclable, compostable or made from recycled content. It would also eliminate toxic substances from packaging.
The law would provide funding to local governments through new upfront fees based on the environmental impact of the packaging. It would also exclude “chemical recycling” or other plastic burning processes from the definition of recycling, protecting communities from new sources of toxic pollution.
It’s not often that the state government has the opportunity to reduce the tax burden on local governments without reducing services. Municipalities throughout the state need relief from the rising costs of managing waste collections and the Englebright bill will do that.
I am a member of the Sierra Club Niagara Group Executive Committee focusing on plastics and recycling issues. EPR legislation has been one of the primary pushes by our State Chapter this year.
JOHN SZALASNY, Williamsville
