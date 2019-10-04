My view from Lockport on the Erie Canal at the near dawn of the third decade of the 21st century is: We are surrounded by physical sicknesses, mental health illnesses, crumbling infrastructures well beyond projected life spans, brutally punishing climate change events, peoples’ monthly incomes being inadequate to meet essential monthly needs, and corruptions existing at every level of government.
Our nation’s civilization is in decay and can easily fall from within as other empires and nation states have from Rome to the Soviet Union. What can we do?
We can go big and bold! We, the people, using our naturally good character and our hard-earned competencies, can stop digging a grave for our republic and its democratic processes. We need to get together on a non-partisan basis and sweep out of office every non-first term incumbent office holder and oppose any such officeholder's re-election.
Existing bodies politic are cluttered and clouded with failures of character and competency. Corruption is rampant. It is all about grabbing and holding partisan and personal power and lining the pockets of themselves, friends and family. Let’s drive these corrupt, incompetent officials out of their halls, chambers, courthouses, Romanesque complexes, executive mansions, congressional offices, and, yes, the White House into the streets and give them the message, “Hit the road and don’t come back!”
We must vote into office, on a non-partisan basis, citizen leaders who will live by principles of civics and ethics. Those to be elected must have and be committed to a basic knowledge of the political system and its operation; the legal system and its operation; the physical geography of the jurisdiction of the office to which they seek and its peopling; the history of the jurisdiction and its peoples; the economic system and its workings; and current issues being face in the jurisdiction. They must believe in and be committed to making citizens more aware and informed, supporting jurisdiction-wide actual civic participation, and producing better and more active citizens. They must have a deep appreciation of transparency and tolerance.
We must support the citizen leaders we elect and stay engaged to achieve our desired outcomes. These outcomes would include a comprehensive public healthcare plan based on wellness; a comprehensive community mental health plan (including an addiction component, with a top priority for the opioid crisis); a comprehensive, multi-jurisdictional capital improvement plan; a strategic plan based on science to respond to climate change impacts on people; enactment of a higher, more livable minimum wage; support and protection for unions and their membership; support for reducing the income inequality gap through progressive tax policies; expanded publicly funded education (early childhood through post-secondary); a student debt forgiveness program based on income; and a clean government plan to root out corruption wherever found at whatever level of government.
Let’s roll and create a citizen-based and driven government at all levels, operating in accordance with the principles of civics and ethics, to produce outcomes addressing the 21st century challenges we face every day.
GREGORY D. LEWISLockport
