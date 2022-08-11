Are the generous new electric vehicle tax credits within the Inflation Reduction Act just a mirage? You would think so after reading the article “Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for federal tax credit” published Aug. 9.
So are there any EVs people can buy that actually meet the metals sourcing and American assembly requirements in order to be eligible for the tax credits?
According to information further down in the article, the answer is yes: “Tesla’s Model Y SUV and Model 3 car, the Chevrolet Bolt car and SUV and the Ford Mustang Mach E would be eligible for at least part of the credit.”
Let me point out that those four models are American-made and are already, by far, the best-selling EV’s in America (Google it).
As the happy owner of a Chevy Bolt EV, I’m not shedding any tears for the foreign car companies. People can still buy their EVs, but without getting a tax credit. The idea is to give car companies incentives to make cars in America, benefiting American workers, and source metals responsibly, benefiting workers and the planet. The policies are structured to produce structural changes that will bring great benefits to Americans and our environment over the long term.
Put another way, is the EV incentive program in the Inflation Reduction Act a glass half full or half empty? Half full, thank you very much.
SARA SCHULTZ, Williamsville
