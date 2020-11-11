This Veterans Day, we would remind ourselves and others of the great debt and respect we owe our veterans, living and deceased. Our fathers, Doug and Dave, along with uncles Dick, Lester, Bob, and Gene, were World War II and Korean Conflict veterans. Friends and neighbors Tony, Ricky, Herb, Peter, Jim, Herb, Rich, Bud, Pat, Sue, Pete, Lowell, Ron, Sy, Dan, John, Gary, Bob, Francis, Roger and Ed have served our country as well.
These fine folks, along with all other veterans that come to (our) mind, did their duty, served our country, and were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice (many did) for our nation. Most merely did their jobs honorably, some were heroes, each is owed our deepest gratitude.
We’d like to apologize for the ongoing lack of respect shown and disparaging remarks attributed to our current Commander in Chief. You are not “stupid,” “losers” or “suckers.” You are to be honored!
ROBERT C. AND MARCIA FROST, Barker
