It’s understandable to have questions about the electric vehicle revolution at hand (“Push for EVs brings so many questions,” US&J Mailbag, April 12). Here are some answers to the Niagara Falls resident’s questions:
Where will these electric vehicles be charged? Mostly, at home. For long-distance travel, thousands of fast-charging stations exist and more are quickly being built. You can’t see them easily, because EV drivers find them through apps like PlugShare. Tesla cars route you to their own Superchargers. Tesla Supercharges are now open to non-Tesla EVs. Owners of those vehicles can download the Tesla app to find and use those extremely reliable superchargers.
What kind of fuel is used to produce the electricity to charge all those EVs? Every kind. Even when using electricity generated from coal, EVs are less environmentally harmful than internal combustion cars. You’ll be glad to know that the City of Niagara Falls’ electricity supply comes from clean hydropower. The roughly 2,000 electric vehicles registered in Niagara Falls typically travel in excess of 100 MPG (energy equivalent) and the electricity costs $5 to drive those 100 miles, if you charge at home. Niagara Falls residents who switch to electric vehicles do the climate a huge favor by not generating 12,000 pounds of carbon dioxide while driving 15,000 miles each year. The CO2-equivalent footprint of a 15,000 miles per year Niagara Falls EV owner is about 260 pounds of CO2 annually. That CO2 arises from maintenance and construction of the Lewiston-based hydroelectric dam. The atmospheric CO2 molecules generated during the dam’s construction beginning 66 years ago are still warming our planet.
What are the EV batteries made of? Largely, for now, lithium, which is very abundant, and its cost is coming down. Newer battery chemistries use other common minerals like iron and even sodium. And they will pack more energy per cubic inch than lithium batteries.
What happens to EVs when the power goes out? They wait it out just like gas cars, since gasoline cannot be pumped without electricity. Stranded EV drivers with a relatively full battery can stay warm and safe for many hours, if not days. Unlike snowstorm-stranded occupants in fossil fuel-powered vehicles, EV occupants don’t worry about carbon monoxide poisoning. EVs do not have exhaust pipes, so no worries about clogging with snow. If I’m stranded in my EV with the battery discharged to 1% of full capacity, there is still enough energy in the car’s battery to recharge my cell phone dozens of times.
Is there a great financial incentive for the people pushing electric cars? Aside from being gainfully employed doing his/her job, no. The major automakers are investing billions in new EV and battery factories on American soil.
The burning of fossil fuels is warming the planet and endangering our future, and cars and trucks account for most of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Many folks cannot envision life as we know it without the internal combustion engine, but entrepreneurs, engineers and public policy makers can. Questions like those posed by Mr. Payne are being followed by the answers that the climate crisis demands.
CHARLEY BOWMAN, Getzville
