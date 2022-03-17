It’s not every day that we take the time out of our day to think about the revolutionary legislation that is part of daily life. In fact, there are many of us alive today that can say they’ve never known a life without the New York Bottle Bill. It's a simple, yet ingenious, piece of legislation that paved the way for better recycling habits in our citizens.
On the surface it’s a simple deal. Purchasing certain bottled beverages adds on a nickel deposit, and you get it back for recycling the bottle at one of many local redemption centers. It helps keep the environment litter-free and prevents plastics and non-biodegradable materials from going to a landfill. Since its passage in 1982, the Bottle Bill has seen an enormous 70% reduction in roadside litter. In 2020 alone, New York saw a 64% redemption rate under the Bottle Bill. More than half of all containers covered were redeemed.
I think it’s time we fix up this rusty old bill. A nickel back in 1982 was a big deal, but it’s pretty small potatoes these days. An increase to a 10-cent deposit would make a huge change. Look at Michigan, which does have a 10-cent deposit. That state saw an 89% redemption rate in 2020. That makes our 64% look like rookie numbers! It just makes cents to increase the deposit rate for inflation.
We should also look at expanding the bill to cover more containers. I think it’s a bit ridiculous that so many beverages that contribute to recycling and littering problems do not have the deposit on them. Wine, spirits, hard cider and non-carbonated drinks should absolutely be covered under the bill. Why do we make exceptions for these drinks? Let’s keep these bottles out of the landfills and use the plastic, glass or aluminum for more productive things.
Let’s pump those numbers and make the environment better for everyone. Modernize the Bottle Bill.
MICHAEL WENZ, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.