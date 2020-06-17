I am writing to voice my support for Michael E. Benedict of Lockport in the upcoming election for Niagara County Court Judge. I am a mother and Niagara Falls resident first and foremost, but I am also a practicing attorney.
I am enthused that a devoted father, husband, and active community member like Mike is seeking public office. Mr. Benedict has not only served under a current Niagara County Court Judge, but he has worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney during his career. The residents of Niagara County deserve a judge who can fairly adjudicate the cases in front of him or her — not just as a former prosecutor, not just as a former law clerk, but as someone who also formerly represented those in need of defense. Simply put, he is the only candidate who checks all three boxes. He is the only candidate who can understand all sides of each case before him based on actual experience as a practicing attorney. I expect him to bring his high character and diverse legal experience to the bench.
For these reasons, I believe Mr. Benedict is best suited to serve our community as Niagara County Court Judge. I look forward to casting my vote for Michael E. Benedict for County Court Judge on primary day, June 23.
ALEXANDRA LUGO, Niagara Falls
