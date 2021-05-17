I, Nathan Cudzilo, a registered Conservative, am voting for Mike Benedict in this year’s primary election for County Court Judge because he’s the most qualified and experienced for the position. I’ve had lengthy conversations with Mike about his legal career, and it’s impressive. Mike is both a legal scholar and an accomplished trial attorney. As a defense attorney, he has actually fought in court to uphold the constitutional rights of his clients. As a law clerk, he’s advised a former county judge on complex constitutional issues. I can’t find any proof that his opponent has experience in criminal law or arguing constitutional law issues.
It’s refreshing to see Mike run for the County Judge position based upon his individual achievements, experience, and qualifications. He is not controlled by political party bosses and doesn’t act like a politician. Mike isn’t afraid to give honest, detailed, and well-reasoned answers. He has broad support - including endorsements from law enforcement organizations, precisely because of who he is.
The responsibilities of a County Judge are incredibly important to our community, especially because the County Judge oversees our county’s criminal justice system. Mike Benedict earned my respect because of his legal experience, integrity, and independence. He checks all the boxes that matter for this position.
NATHAN KUDZILO, North Tonawanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.