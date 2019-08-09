In this day and age where there is so much written that is negative, I would like to give public thanks to Eastern Niagara Hospital and its emergency department for the compassionate care given to a dearly beloved family member who was brought in by ambulance on Saturday, July 20th.
Our family want to particularly thank Dr. Naveem Seth, who constantly gave us updates with such kindness and consideration. We know that he and the whole nursing staff did everything possible to ease our grave concerns.
The ER was very busy, but kudos to the nurse who came out and gave a little boy a popsicle to help bring down his temperature and immediately took in another little guy with a croupy cough.
Our Jim sadly lost his battle but we are deeply grateful for the expert care given by Dr. Seth and all the medical staff on duty that night.
We need dedicated people like that, and they need to know that our community here in the Lockport area appreciates their service on our behalf.
THE FAMILY OF JAMES SKORIK, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.