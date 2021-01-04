In a speech in 1950 Joseph McCarthy claimed to have a list of 200 known communists that worked in the State Department. This lie launched a national debate and a modern-day witch hunt in our nation. It did not seem to matter that it was a lie. The damage was done with McCarthy’s headline grab. Robert Krause, chairperson of the Niagara Falls Republican Committee, in an op-ed piece in the Union-Sun & Journal on Dec. 31, made outlandish claims against the news media reminiscent of Joe McCarthy. I would like to address two of them here.
First is the claim that the media showed bias when they referred to claims of voter fraud as “unsubstantiated.” In over 50 cases brought to court (59 according to the New York Times) not once has there been any evidence to substantiate the claims of voter fraud. According to Mr. Krause there are thousands of signed affidavits claiming voter fraud. Again, when these were looked at in a court of law, where evidence is required, there was none. Calling these claims unsubstantiated is kind when more accurately they should be called lies. Mr. Trump and his sycophants can lie to the media and to the people, but in court they must provide evidence. Something they have been unable to do thus far.
Second is the claim that the news media suppressed the Hunter Biden story in the New York Post. Mr. Krause does not refer to what story in the New York Post, so I am unsure what his point is. Regardless, Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), chairperson of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairperson of the Senate Financial Committee, have conducted an eight-month long investigation, with subpoena power, of Hunter Biden. The report "Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns" has been made public and shows no evidence of wrongdoing.
Facts and evidence still matter. The question now is how far will the Republicans go in spreading unsubstantiated conspiracies that undermine the foundation of democracy in our nation? How far astray from knowledge, evidence, and facts are they willing to go? We have many problems in society that we need to address, but we can do so only with facts and data. Please, Mr. Krause help us solve problems and stop spreading conspiracies in hope of garnishing the fear votes.
JENNIFER KEYS, Le Roy
