Friends and neighbors: As a City of Lockport Alderman for the past six years, I have considered it a honor and privilege to represent you. I have always considered myself to be a watchdog for the city and its people. I always have your best interests at the forefront of my decisions.
As that watch dog, I bring to your attention what I consider to be an unfair City of Lockport revaluation. I base my opinion on the fact that the current revaluation did not take into consideration the past four years of sales, as opposed to only the last two years, which only reflect the inflated figures of what's known as a housing boom. This housing boom is coming at a time where we all are facing rising inflation in areas including gas, oil, food, heating and taxes.
The role of an assessor is complicated and our present assessor has faced a serious problem of 10 years or more without the city being fully assessed. This is not her fault and it’s not productive to argue over what can’t be changed. What can be changed is to give the people who feel they were over-assessed the opportunity to challenge their new assessments. We have two opportunities to challenge new assessments. The first is the informal challenge and the second, which is called the formal challenge, will start May 24th. Call our assessor’s office at 716-439-6614 for details.
We are a community with many senior citizens living with limited incomes and high medical bills. Now they may go without, in order to stay in a home of exaggerated value, in some cases nearly 300% above their old assessments for the home they have lived in for decades and raised their families in. Is this fair?
WIVB-TV ran a story about the current housing boom a couple of weeks ago. The question that was asked to a respected New York realtor: How long will this housing boom last? His answer was “possibly to spring of 2023.” A year away. Then what? A bunch of over-assessed homes. That’s what I believe.
My friends and neighbors, you the citizens of Lockport: Do you think the last two years of an inflated market is the correct reason for the market value, or a four-year review of sales for revaluation is the proper, realistic answer? Let’s hear from you as to what you consider a fair revaluation.
MARK S. DEVINE, 3rd Ward Alderman
