We the undersigned, religious leaders in the region, are shocked and dismayed by the events that occurred in the U.S. Capitol building last week. Though we come from many faiths, we all share a commitment to integrity in speech and compassion for all. What we saw demonstrated on January 6th was a blatant disregard for integrity, human life and the democratic process.
In spite of the instigation by the holder of the highest office in the land, our faith in democracy shall not be shaken. We saw direct evidence of the danger of lies, repeated over and over again, existing alongside inflammatory speech, dividing people into “us” and “them” with respect and dignity denied to “them.”
Our dedication to democracy is unmoved. We condemn this misuse of authority and power and ask members of all faiths to rededicate themselves to the principles of democracy, peaceful transition of government, integrity in speech and compassion for all. We call on our government to hold those who encouraged or committed this violence responsible for their actions.
We hope and pray for a future where integrity, compassion and a love for democracy are cherished. As evidence of our commitment to these values, we have signed our names below.
Sue Tannehill, Religious Society of Friends
Khalid Kazi MD, Muslim Public Affairs Council
Alex Lazarus-Klein, Rabbi, Temple Shir Shalom
Denise and Bruce Strassburg, co-presidents, Network of Religious Communities of Western New York
