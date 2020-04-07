During this past weekend, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its 190th General Conference via modern technology to its 16 million members. During the conference, Russell M. Nelson, the prophet and president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a world renowned cardiologist, asked for a worldwide fast to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus. President Nelson called on everyone around the world to fast and pray again for relief from COVID-19. (A previous fast for relief from COVID-19 was held March 29.) This global fast will take place on Friday, April 10, 2020.
“Let us unite in pleading for healing throughout the world,” the prophet said. “Good Friday would be the perfect day to have our Heavenly Father and His Son hear us! … Let us prayerfully plead … that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”
BRUCE STRASSBURG, Wilson
