“Poverty, contrary to popular belief, is not a result of an individual’s moral failings. It is the result of systems and policies that inhibit a person’s ability to live life fully. 40% of adults in the US cannot afford a $400 emergency.” — From the Report of Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2017, by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, 2018
The federal minimum wage, the absolute minimum to be paid no matter where you live, is $7.25 per hour, not raised since 2009. This is the longest period without an increase since implementation by the Roosevelt administration in 1938. After increases in the cost of living, it’s a pay cut for low wage workers, currently living below the poverty line, who are unable to pay the bills in any state.
Sadly, the marginal federal minimum wage of $7.25 continues as status quo in more than 40% of states, mostly Republican dominated states, specifically Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Twenty-four other states, 35 cities and counties have raised their own minimum wage to $10 or more per hour to provide a better standard of living. They are: Alaska, $10.34; Arizona, $12.80; Arkansas, $11.00; California, $14.00*; Colorado, $12.56; Connecticut, $13.00*; Delaware, $10.50*; Florida, $10.00*; Hawaii, $10.10; Illinois, $12.00*; Maine, $12.75; Maryland, $12.50; Massachusetts, $14.25*; Minnesota, $10.33; Missouri, $11.15*; Nevada, $10.50*; New Jersey, $13.00*; New Mexico, $11.50*; New York, $13.20; Oregon, $13.50; Rhode Island, $12.25*; Vermont, $12.55; Virginia, $11.00*; Washington, $14.49; District of Columbia, $15.20. (* indicates states where the minimum wage will be raised again in 2023). The highest minimum wage in effect is in West Hollywood, Calif., for hotel workers only, $17.64.
Essential workers comprise about half of all workers in low paid occupations. During the pandemic essential workers risked their health on the frontline and kept the country functioning as thousands lost their lives. No one working 40 hours per week should live below the poverty line, especially essential workers.
President Joe Biden continues to push for a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour. He signed an executive order to move the minimum wage for federal workers to $15 per hour. Legislation to lift the federal minimum rate to $15 an hour was thwarted by Republicans. Representatives who fight to keep the federal minimum wage below a living wage promote poverty.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
