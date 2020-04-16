As supervisor of the Town of Niagara, it is my pleasure to endorse Michael Filicetti as the next sheriff of Niagara County. Undersheriff Filicetti is a knowledgeable, experienced, trustworthy professional who has served the public with integrity and dedication for over 25 years.
Mike’s extensive understanding and awareness of law enforcement and of the needs of Niagara County, as well as his strong leadership, management and interpersonal skills, make him an outstanding choice for sheriff. Throughout his professional life, he has proven to be a dedicated public servant, and more importantly he knows how to bring people together and bridge divisions as can be seen by the vast range of political parties and regional organizations endorsing his candidacy.
Mike not only brings us a vision of progress, but also understands the nuts and bolts of the infrastructure needed to continue the work started and maintained by out-going sheriff James Voutour, with whom he worked hand-in-hand with as undersheriff for the past 8 years.
We can count on Mike to keep the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office moving in the right direction with his proven brand of leadership and I urge you to cast your vote primary day, June 23, for Mike Filicetti, Niagara County Sheriff.
LEE S. WALLACE, Town of Niagara
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.