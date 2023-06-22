I was onboard the ill-fated Lockport Cave and Under Ground Boat Ride vessel that capsized on June 12; the trip was sponsored by Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County’s tourism promotion agency. My condolences go out to the Harshad Shah family. Mr. Shah was a fatality on this boat.
I want to thank all the first responders who arrived quickly to rescue and offer immediate first aid to many of us who suffered cuts and bruises from the capsizing and suffered the onset of hypothermia. Included in this are the Niagara County Dive Team, the Sheriff’s Department and the Lockport Police and Fire departments.
I was impressed by my fellow travelers who remained calm awaiting rescue and offered mutual support to others in what I estimated was at least 9 feet of water.
The dive team was the first on the scene and their professionalism and dedication gave us a great sense of relief. Without their assistance, more could have been injured.
ROBERT PECORARO, North Tonawanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.