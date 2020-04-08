Please accept my gratitude for the Paul Schnell commentary titled "Eulogy for King Coal: The flesh and blood of Somerset station." I worked at the plant for 30 years before leaving for other gainful employment and know Paul fairly well. Many families were raised from people earning their way there. It was an honest yet unique living in the power industry that I believe we all took a great deal of pride in. These were good jobs with really good benefits and a very strong sense of security. I have always appreciated Paul's command of the English language and was glad to see his perspective offered in the Union-Sun & Journal.
CRAIG WHETSTINE, Lewiston
