Often times a crisis is something far removed from us. It could be somewhere else, maybe this country or maybe a foreign nation. Another's pain cannot be felt in a way that others are experiencing until that pain becomes prevalent in our lives. When the pain that is unexpected prevails, how does one react to it? Will one look to the source and try to silence it, or do they find that is not possible?
Much pain is prevalent today and eventually the source will be muted. But what are we doing during these testing trials? One day the fog is lifted and, lo and behold, what has been hidden for maybe many years is now revealed. The emptiness of what was once thought to be important is now looked at hopefully in an altogether different light.
As I enter a final season of my life, the foolishness of the past is now seen as such. Integrity seems to take front stage, for instance. Partaking of one's ignorance in certain transactions to the foolish is superlative. The hunger for wealth, to some, is their goal rather than wait until one is advanced in age.
Why not today take the time to reflect on what is important in your life?
This life is but a vapor. Everything one accumulates is temporary. Why not live a life not centered on oneself but rather on what is it that I can do to enrich others' lives? Selfishness is emptiness, never enough. Selflessness is fullness, giving to others' needs a legacy that will live on in the lives that have been touched.
Live today as if tomorrow may be our last: No regrets for things left undone, a wish list not fulfilled.
AL SAMMARCO, Lockport
