Regarding “Tips for lowering heating bills with natural gas providers expecting increases,” published October 6th: National Fuel’s suggestions for lowering energy use in the face of severe pain from skyrocketing gas prices this winter are useful. However, it’s gas companies’ own activities that contribute to these wild price increases.
The war in Ukraine and Russia’s cutting off gas supplies to Europe represents a profitable alternative for U.S. gas companies, which are diverting U.S. supplies overseas. These companies call for more exploration and new plants and pipelines to increase gas supplies here, which homeowners pay for through increased service fees.
More sensible, and with a 40% to 70% reduction in home energy costs, would be a gradual transition to electric heating and cooling, which create a comfortable temperature year-round and reduce indoor air pollution. I have enjoyed geothermal energy for 13 years and especially love the cost savings, safety and reliability.
Homeowners would be wise to invest in air-source heat pumps and electric water heaters when their existing boilers and furnaces reach the end of their useful lives. Federal and state incentives decrease their cost.
The All-Electric Building Act, stalled by state Assembly leader Carl Heastie and Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, would ban gas hook-ups in new construction, slashing our gas dependence.
