As incredible as it may seem, Senator Robert Ortt’s recent commentary published in the Lockport Journal covered the issues involved in keeping our schools safe without once mentioning the role that assault rifles have played in these “pure evil” events.
The senator managed to cover the need for School Resource Officers. The need for additional mental health services in schools and the hardening of the school’s structural design. All the time ignoring the common denominator in the majority of these mass casualty events, the weapon used.
The senator, a combat veteran, is well aware of the destructive power of an assault rifle. They are not used for hunting rabbits or deer, they are designed and engineered to kill people, quickly and efficiently, a weapon of war that has no legitimate purpose outside of the military or law enforcement environment.
Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Uvalde all were mass casualty events that involved assault rifles. Outside of the school environment, we can add Las Vegas with 60 fatalities, Buffalo with 10 fatalities, and Highland Park with six fatalities.
Common sense points to the common denominator in these events, and common sense also points to the senator choosing to ignore it. It is the assault rifle and lack of political courage. We can all agree that school safety must remain a priority but without a ban on assault rifles the “real solution” is incomplete.
THOMAS BEILEIN, Appleton
