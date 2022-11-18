I have to admit: the Democrats sure know how to win elections. Their plan to win the midterms was brilliant! Biden said vote for democracy, vote Democratic. Many Americans, both Democrats and Republicans, believe in democracy. Without this slogan, I believe, the U.S. House and the Senate both would be Republican, and Lee Zeldin would be the governor-elect of New York.
But there is no way liberal democrats are for democracy. A socialist state is not democratic.
Years ago, I learned there was fascism, Nazism, socialism and communism. American liberals want to change our constitution, appoint more liberals to the Supreme Court, get rid of the Electoral College, open our borders to let in robbers, rapists and terrorists and, along with their catch and release laws, increase crime.
If you're a Democrat who believes in democracy and freedom, along with our constitution, I beg of you, please change and vote Republican or Conservative. Our freedom depends on it.
WILLIAM E. BROWN, Gasport
