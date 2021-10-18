It is rare that a judicial candidate knocks on my door. But earlier this month, I was visited at my home by attorney Mike Benedict. I learned that he was running for Niagara County Court Judge and he was going door to door to meet as many residents as possible. Frankly, I was surprised at first that he would come to my home and knock on my door to talk to me during this pandemic. However, my apprehension was quickly dispelled and I was very pleased to have met him, and that he took the time to talk with me.
Political affiliation has always been very important to me. When I go to the polls, I very rarely vote against my party line. But after speaking with Mike, I realized that a judge’s political affiliation is not important. The most important thing, when electing a criminal court judge, is qualifications. We trust so many important things in our judges. And we only get to choose our county court judge every 10 years. That is why we need to make sure that the county court judge we select has the highest qualifications, criminal law experience, and moral fabric necessary for that position.
That is why I am voting for Mike Benedict. He is most qualified candidate for this position. Make sure your vote counts with mine on November 2nd.
DAVE LEIBLE, North Tonawanda
